Looking for a job in western Massachusetts? View or post employment opportunities

Here are some tips to help you land the job you are looking for:

Ensure your social media profiles are in good shape

As you search for a job, keep in mind many employers will look for your social media accounts to get more information about who you are. If your accounts are publicly available, be sure your posts best represent who you are as an applicant. You don’t want old social media posts being the difference between landing that dream job or being disqualified during the search process.

Narrow your applications to a few positions with a single company

If you find a company you’d like to work with, target 1-2 openings to apply for and work on crafting the best applications possible. When you apply for every open position, this shows you’re more interested in finding a job than the right job. Focus on the positions you’re most qualified for.

Do your research on the company

Be sure your online application isn’t one size fits all. If you’re interested in working fora company, find a way to tell the company that and explain why. This can help separate you from other candidates who don’t show a specific interest in working for that employer.

Be sure you meet the qualifications and communicate that

When searching for a job online, take the time to ensure you meet the qualifications for a position before applying. during the application process, you want to communicate you meet those qualifications and explain why you’re the best candidate to fill the spot!

Make sure your resume is up to date and accurate

The first step to any successful job search is have an updated and accurate resume. Be sure employers who research your resume find it to be complete and accurate. A few wrong dates or bad information can quickly disqualify you from the process.

Recruit strong references

References can be your best advocates during a job search. Be sure you’re picking references who are in your corner and will speak to your best qualities. It’s not always critical it was your last boss. Find the right people who’ve worked by your side and know what an asset you can be.

Aim to complete a few job-related goals daily

The job search can feel overwhelming at first. Where to start? Make a checklist with a few goals each day. Accomplishing these small steps can quickly get you in a position to focus on applying for key jobs that might ultimately turn into your next career.

Tailor your application and resume to the position

If you find the perfect position during a job search, take the time to tailor your application and resume to that specific job and its qualifications. This shows an employer that you’ve taken the time to focus on their position and you’ve made it a priority. These key steps could help launch you into the next round of the process.