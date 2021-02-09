Looking for love online? Beware of confidence fraud

BOSTON (WWLP) – The FBI Boston Division wants to raise awareness about online romance scams during this time of the year.

Also known as confidence fraud, scammers seem to take advantage of people looking for companionship or romantic partners on dating websites, apps, chat rooms, and social networking sites with the sole goal of obtaining access to their financial or personal identifying information.

Increased isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has also resulted in more people looking for love or companionship online.

The criminals who carry out romance scams are experts at what they do and spend hours honing their skills, relying on well-rehearsed scripts that have been used repeatedly and successfully, and sometimes keep journals on their victims to better understand how to manipulate and exploit them.

In some cases, victims may be recruited, unknowingly, to transfer money illegally on behalf of others.

“The consequences of these scams are often financially and emotionally devastating to victims who rarely get their money back and may not have the ability to recover from the financial loss,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), which provides the public with a means of reporting internet-facilitated crimes, romance scams have resulted in one of the highest amounts of financial losses when compared to other online crimes.

The FBI is also asking the public to contact them immediately if they suspect an online relationship is a scam, and if they have already sent money to file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov .

Nationwide in 2020, almost 23,768 complaints categorized as romance scams were reported to IC3, and the losses associated with those complaints total approximately $605 million.

In the Boston Division which includes all of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, 569 complaints were filed with financial losses totaling approximately $11.7 million.

57 victims in Maine reported financial losses totaling $1,514,636.361 victims in Massachusetts reported financial losses total $8,006,260.71, victims in New Hampshire reported losing $820,326.80 and victims in Rhode Island lost approximately $1,381,336.

The reported losses are likely higher as many victims are hesitant to report being taken advantage of due to embarrassment, shame, or humiliation.

The FBI reminds everyone to be careful of what they post online because scammers can use that information and to keep in mind the following advice: