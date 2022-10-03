A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Lottery helps provide funds to local cities and towns.

Lottery sales were down in August $35.9 million or 6.4 percent compared to the year prior. Every product except the Megabucks Doubler felt this decline. The lottery’s top two categories, scratch tickets and Keno, were down six and five percent in August.

Two months into the fiscal year 2023, lottery sales were down a total of $20.3 million. This is a trend that the entire country is seeing. The lottery is running focus groups around in-state games in hopes to try to increase play. This comes on the heels of legalized sports betting in the commonwealth.

Treasurer Deb Goldberg has been asking the legislature to allow online gaming for years now and last month asked the Gaming Commission to require sports betting applicants to have “a plan that can mitigate impacts on the lottery.”

The House’s version of the economic development bill includes language that would allow the lottery to sell products online, and the Senate’s version tacked on an amendment that would do the same. That bill remains stalled in the conference committee.

The lottery produced around $1.1 billion for cities and towns this past year.