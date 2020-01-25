Lottery text messages are fake, Massachusetts treasurer warns

(WWLP) – The Office of the State Treasurer has issued a statement warning residents of fake text messages that claim to be from the Massachusetts State Lottery.

In an email to 22News on Friday, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg’s Office said this text message is not real: “Hi this is Kim with the MA Lottery. Please reply when you get a chance. I have some great news.”

According to Goldberg, the texts are a scam and are not being sent by the Lottery.

“It has come to our attention that text messages claiming to be from the Massachusetts State Lottery have been sent to residents across the state. Our goal is to ensure that no Massachusetts citizen is taken advantage of as part of this scam.” State Treasurer, Deborah Goldberg

If you have any questions, please contact the Treasurer’s office at (617) 367-6900.