Lottery ticket-scanning app successful so far

(WWLP) – The state lottery’s remote ticket scanning feature on its mobile app has been a huge success since it launched two months ago.

So far more than 57,000 players have used it.

Those players have checked more than 600,000 tickets to see if they are winners. But, 22News spoke to some lottery players who still aren’t too sure about the app.

Springfield resident Julio Ayala told 22News, “I would if I knew how to use it but I’ll probably ask my daughter to help me.”

The next feature to be launched on the app will allow lottery players to claim prizes between $600 and $5,000 through the app, rather than going to a lottery claims center.

The money will be wired directly to a bank account on file after the lottery withholds any unpaid child support or tax obligations.

That’s expected to launch in the spring or early summer.