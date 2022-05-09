GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Gloucester is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Double Your Money” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Brian Parisi of Gloucester has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Double Your Money” instant ticket game on April 27. Brian chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Brian plans to use some of his winnings toward replacing the roof on his brother-in-law’s house to thank him for being there after he was seriously injured in a car accident and diagnosed with cancer. He will also invest some of his winnings for him and his two sons.

He bought his ticket at Ed’s Mini Mart located at 89 Washington Street in Gloucester. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Double Your Money” is a $5 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.