BOSTON (SHNS) – As the Massachusetts Lottery approaches the end of its 50th anniversary year, it announced Thursday that players have now claimed more than $50 million worth of prizes — and saved more than $310,000 on gas — using the mobile-cashing capability of the Lottery’s app.

“Lottery players clearly appreciate having the ability to utilize new technology such as the mobile app,” Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, who chairs the Lottery Commission and has unsuccessfully lobbied the Legislature to allow the Lottery to sell its products online, said. “In addition to greater convenience, the app provides the added benefit of positive environmental impacts by eliminating unnecessary driving and production of paper checks.”

The Lottery launched the mobile cashing feature on its app in September 2021, allowing players to check if their tickets are winners and, if they are, remotely claim prizes between $601 and $5,000 that otherwise would have needed to be claimed at a Lottery office. Convenience stores that rely on foot traffic from Lottery players continue to process claims for prizes of $600 or less.

Since then, more than 20,000 Lottery players have submitted claims and more than 39,000 prizes have been fulfilled through the app, the Lottery said Thursday. By not having to make the trips to a regional claim center, the Lottery said its players have avoided the use of roughly 77,000 gallons of gasoline — saving them more than $312,000 at the pump and avoiding more than 1.5 million pounds of carbon emissions.

The Lottery app can also be used to scan a ticket to determine whether it is a winner. Last month, when a $2 billion Powerball jackpot attracted casual Lottery players, almost 12,000 new people registered for the app, the Lottery said.

“Hitting the $50 million mark in mobile claims is a fortuitous milestone as the year-long celebration of our 50th anniversary nears its conclusion,” Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken said. “The benefits that the app facilitates are many, and the increase in new registrations during the run-up to the recent record-setting Powerball jackpot illustrates that consumers are instinctively seeking mobile options to enhance their lottery experience.”