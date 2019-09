CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re paying more to fill our gas tanks as a result of the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

The national average for a price of regular unleaded gas jumped a dime to $2.66 this week.

The Massachusetts average is a few cents lower at $2.61 a gallon.

Even with that significant increase, the national average is still six cents cheaper than last month, and nearly 20 cents cheaper than this time last year.