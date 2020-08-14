Low-number license plate lottery in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has launched its annual low-number license plate lottery.

On Thursday the RMV started accepting applications. This year you can only submit online, the deadline September 6th at Mass.Gov/RMV.

Some of this year’s low plate characters are 751, 7660, 6P, 12K, K5, B35 and V35. The plates are considered a mark of prestige by some.

The lottery will take place in late September.

We have 100 plates available in the 2020 Low Plate Lottery. Customers can enter the plate lottery online at https://t.co/urZJtt812J using the Online Service Center. The deadline to enter the lottery is September 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/BJgVHDv8rO — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) August 13, 2020

Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements