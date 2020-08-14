Low-number license plate lottery in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has launched its annual low-number license plate lottery.
On Thursday the RMV started accepting applications. This year you can only submit online, the deadline September 6th at Mass.Gov/RMV.
Some of this year’s low plate characters are 751, 7660, 6P, 12K, K5, B35 and V35. The plates are considered a mark of prestige by some.
The lottery will take place in late September.
Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements
- Only one entry per applicant will be accepted, regardless of the number of active registrations the applicant has.
- An applicant must be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle.
- Companies/corporations may not apply.
- MassDOT (Registry of Motor Vehicles, Highway, Mass Transit, and Aeronautics) employees, including contract employees, and their immediate family members are not eligible. (“Immediate family member” refers to one’s parents, spouse, children, and brothers & sisters.)
- Requests for specific plate numbers will not be honored. Eligible applicants will be considered for all plates listed. Plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed on Mass.Gov/RMV.
- An applicant’s registration and license cannot be in a non-renewal, suspended, or revoked status at the time of entry, the time of the drawing, or the time of the plate swap. As such, an applicant must not have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, child support, warrants, or unpaid E-ZPass/ Fast Lane violations.
- Online entries must be completed by September 6, 2020.
- By law, lottery winners must be announced by September 15, 2020. Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: Mass.Gov/RMV
- All winners will be notified by the RMV in writing with instructions on how to transfer their current registration to their new lottery plate. Winners will have until December 31, 2020 to swap their plates. Unclaimed plates will be forfeited after December 31st. Plates will be registered to the winning applicant only.
- All plates remain the property of the RMV even after registration.
- All information received, including names of all applicants and the list of winners, is subject to release in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records law.