SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 9.4 cents averaging $3.84 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.35 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.13. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $3.81 a gallon and Worcester is $4.04 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline decreased last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon. The national average is down 39.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 69.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.”

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

August 29, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

August 29, 2020: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

August 29, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

August 29, 2018: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 29, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

August 29, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

August 29, 2015: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

August 29, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 29, 2013: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

August 29, 2012: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$3.35 – Costco- in West Springfield

$3.43 – Gulf – in Chicopee

$3.55 – Gulf (cash) in Westfield

$3.55 – Mobil in Westfield

$3.57 – Gulf in Chicopee

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.