SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 8.6 cents averaging $4.14 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.75 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.89. Compared to nearby areas, Connecticut is $4.16 a gallon and Worcester is $4.37a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline decreased last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon. The national average is down 68.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $83.6 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”

Historical gasoline prices in Massachusetts and the national average going back ten years:

August 8, 2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

August 8, 2020: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 8, 2019: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

August 8, 2018: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 8, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

August 8, 2016: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 8, 2015: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 8, 2014: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

August 8, 2013: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

August 8, 2012: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

Local pump prices for your area available from GasBuddy are displayed below. As of Monday morning, the top five lowest prices are the following:

$3.74 – Citgo – 41 Franklin Street in Westfield

$3.75 – Mobil – 181 Elm Street in Westfield

$3.77 – Gulf (cash) 278 Elm Street in Westfield

$3.85 – Mobil 483 Granby Road in South Hadley

$3.91 – Atlantis Fresh Market 439 N Em Street in Westfield

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.