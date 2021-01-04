Lucky 2020 lottery winners in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, there are a total of 101 lottery winners from 2020. Of those winners, nine are from western Massachusetts.
Here are a list of local winners and their stories:
South Hadley resident wins $2 million prize (November 13, 2020):
James Peetz of South Hadley is the winner of a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant game.
Peetz chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1,300,000 (before taxes). He plans on putting some of his winnings toward renovating his kitchen and buying a new truck.
He purchased his winning ticket at Stop and Go, 4 Bardwell St. in South Hadley. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.
Springfield resident wins $1 million prize (November 12, 2020)
Matthew Hutchinson of Springfield is the winner of a $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Players Club” instant game.
Hutchinson chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).
His winning ticket was purchased at Corners Convenience, 273 Hancock St. in Springfield. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.
West Springfield resident wins $1 million prize (August 25, 2020)
Paul Conway of West Springfield has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 million” instant game.
Conway chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased at Pride Station & Store, 6 North Westfield Street in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.
Resident of Orange wins $1 million prize (July 31, 2020)
Adam Peterson of Orange has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X Bonus” instant game.
Peterson chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using his winnings to buy a house.
He purchased his winning ticket during his lunch break at Orange General Store, 217 East Main St. in Orange. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.
Monson resident wins $2 million instant prize (May 4, 2020)
Shaina Kolakowski of Monson has won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant game.
Kolakowski chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $1,300,000 (before taxes). She plans on using her winnings to purchase a home.
She bought her winning ticket at S&S Food Mart, 1520 North Main St. in Palmer. The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.
$10 million prize winning ticket sold in Chicopee (April 21, 2020)
Punkin Trust of Boston has claimed a $10 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Big Money” instant game
The trust, represented by trustee Deborah Anderson, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6,500,000 (before taxes). The winning ticket was purchased at Citgo, 947 Burnett Rd. in Chicopee. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.
$100,000 Mass Cash Parade (February 24, 2020)
Robert Mollison of Cheshire is one of ten lucky Mass Cash $100,000 winners. The ticket was not a quic pic and was purchased at Adams Express & Mobil Station in Adams.
Belchertown resident wins $1 million grand prize (February 27, 2020)
Francis Derouin of Belchertown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game.
Derouin chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on putting a portion of his winnings toward renovating his home.
He purchased his winning ticket at Pride Market, 478 Center St. in Ludlow. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.
There are 55 additional $1 million prizes still to be claimed in “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” $30 instant game.
$100,000 Mass Cash Parade (February 2, 2020)
William Suprenant of Springfield is one of eight lucky Mass Cash $100,000 winners. The ticket was not a quic pic and was purchased at One Stop market in Springfield.
To view the complete list of winners visit MassLottery.com