Lucky 2020 lottery winners in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, there are a total of 101 lottery winners from 2020. Of those winners, nine are from western Massachusetts.

Here are a list of local winners and their stories:

South Hadley resident wins $2 million prize (November 13, 2020):

James A Peetz $2,000,000 on $2,000,000 50X Cashword 11-13-20

James Peetz of South Hadley is the winner of a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant game.

Peetz chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1,300,000 (before taxes).  He plans on putting some of his winnings toward renovating his kitchen and buying a new truck.

He purchased his winning ticket at Stop and Go, 4 Bardwell St. in South Hadley.  The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Springfield resident wins $1 million prize (November 12, 2020)

Matthew Hutchinson of Springfield is the winner of a $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Players Club” instant game.

Hutchinson chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

His winning ticket was purchased at Corners Convenience, 273 Hancock St. in Springfield.  The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

West Springfield resident wins $1 million prize (August 25, 2020)

Paul Conway of West Springfield has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 million” instant game.

Conway chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).  His winning ticket was purchased at Pride Station & Store, 6 North Westfield Street in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Resident of Orange wins $1 million prize (July 31, 2020)

Adam Peterson of Orange has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X Bonus” instant game.

Peterson chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).  He plans on using his winnings to buy a house.

He purchased his winning ticket during his lunch break at Orange General Store, 217 East Main St. in Orange.  The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Monson resident wins $2 million instant prize (May 4, 2020)

Shaina Kolakowski of Monson has won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant game.

Kolakowski chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $1,300,000 (before taxes).  She plans on using her winnings to purchase a home.

She bought her winning ticket at S&S Food Mart, 1520 North Main St. in Palmer.  The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

$10 million prize winning ticket sold in Chicopee (April 21, 2020)

Punkin Trust of Boston has claimed a $10 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Big Money” instant game

The trust, represented by trustee Deborah Anderson, opted to receive its prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6,500,000 (before taxes).  The winning ticket was purchased at Citgo, 947 Burnett Rd. in Chicopee. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

$100,000 Mass Cash Parade (February 24, 2020)

Robert Mollison of Cheshire is one of ten lucky Mass Cash $100,000 winners. The ticket was not a quic pic and was purchased at Adams Express & Mobil Station in Adams.

Belchertown resident wins $1 million grand prize (February 27, 2020)

Francis Derouin of Belchertown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game.

Derouin chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on putting a portion of his winnings toward renovating his home.

He purchased his winning ticket at Pride Market, 478 Center St. in Ludlow. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There are 55 additional $1 million prizes still to be claimed in “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” $30 instant game.

$100,000 Mass Cash Parade (February 2, 2020)

William Suprenant of Springfield is one of eight lucky Mass Cash $100,000 winners. The ticket was not a quic pic and was purchased at One Stop market in Springfield.

To view the complete list of winners visit MassLottery.com

