LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony is to be conducted in Ludlow to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Ludlow Fire and Police Departments will be running the ceremony beginning at 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This year’s ceremony will be at the Town’s 9/11 Memorial at the Public Safety Complex.

Also, happening in Ludlow, the Ludlow Veterans Services will host Ludlow’s Day of Service at the Center Street Cemetery. The ceremony is to start at noon, Sunday. The Ludlow Veterans Services stated in a news release how this ceremony will be an important dedication to the many lives lost. “To commemorate this occasion, we ask you to honor the victims and heroes of that day through acts of service in your communities that will recapture the spirit of unity that swept the nation in the wake of the tragedy 9/11,” said Ludlow Veterans Services.