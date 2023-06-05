FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium announced Monday that Luke Combs has added a second show to Foxborough as part of his World Tour 2023!

According to a news release sent to 22News, due to the demand for tickets, Luke Combs has added a second night to Gillette Stadium. Luke Combs will be joined by Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb on Friday, July 21st, and Saturday, July 22nd.

For a full list of tour dates visit lukecombs.com.

Of the added shows, Combs shares, “After we got to play two shows in Nashville, I decided I wanted to play more shows for the fans, so I got with my team and the stadiums and luckily all of the July dates lined up for us, so we decide to just do it! I’m really excited to be able to bring more music to more fans.”

Combs’ latest album, “Growin’ Up” was released in June and is his third studio album. Combs, who recently achieved his record-breaking, thirteenth-consecutive #1 as his single, “Doin’ This,” reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

Also performing this year at Gillette Stadium are Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, the E Street Band, Bily Joel, Stevie Nicks, and Manana Sera Bonito.