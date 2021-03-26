Lyft offering free rides to COVID vaccine appointments

(WWLP) – The ride share app, Lyft, is offering free rides to vaccine appointments.

Lyft has partnered up with a number of organizations to make free and discounted rides to those who need them. Those organizations include United Way Worldwide, the NAACP, and many many others.

22News spoke with one local residents who thinks this will help encourage people to get a vaccine.

“A lot of people don’t have cars and obviously income is pretty hard in life,” said Tairy Feliciano of Chicopee. “Doing that will actually give someone a decision to say ‘oh well I’ll get a free ride there so why not I can just go and get a vaccine that way.'”

You can also pay for someone else’s Lyft to help get them to the vaccination appointments. That can be done on the Lyft app.