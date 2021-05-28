Lynn man charged with trafficking “blue pills” after traffic stop

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Lynn was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in Stoughton led to the discovery of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 4 a.m. Trooper Teixeira pulled over a white Mercedes Benz that had no light to illuminate the license plate on Route 24 southbound in Stoughton.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Judemario Josaphat of Lynn, gave inconsistent statements about where he was traveling to at that time. Trooper Teixeira noticed several cell phones, a large amount of credit cards, and packaging consistent with narcotics bundling scattered throughout the interior, as well as aftermarket wiring on the floorboard of the vehicle.

The police search query system showed Josaphat was on federal probation for bank fraud. When Trooper Tiexeira returned to the vehicle, Josaphat gave the trooper permission to search the vehicle. Josaphat grabbed the trooper’s hand and shoved him away and ripped the radio from the trooper’s shoulder when Trooper Tiexeira touched a black bag in the trunk. Trooper Teixeira was able to get the suspect to the ground in a controlled manner.

Josaphat fought back, breaking his hands free from Trooper Teixeira’s grasp and returning to his feet and balling his hands into fists. Trooper Teixeira was able to convince Josaphat to comply by upholstering his Taser and giving commands. Trooper Teixeira was able to place Josaphat under arrest without deploying the Taser.

After a complete search of the Mercedes, Troopers seized more than 20 additional credit cards, numerous individually-packaged marijuana edibles, and, in three plastic bags, more than 380 grams of blue pills believed to be manufactured fentanyl and methamphetamine from the black bag.

Judemario Josaphat is charged with the following: