MA AG calls for improvements to child car seat safety standards

(WWLP) – Lawmakers across the country are calling for improvements to safety standards for child car seats.

Massachusetts State Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Tuesday that she is leading a coalition to improve these standards. Healey and 18 additional attorney generals are specifically calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to “take stronger measures to protect children while traveling in car seats.

The coalition sent a letter to both the NHTSA and United States Department of Transportation which asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to implement side-impact testing standards for child car seats.

Additionally, the letter urged the Administration to require that all child car seat labels include guidance that says every child should remain in his or her current car seat until exceeding its maximum height or weight.

The NHTSA currently does not require that all child car seat labels include this guidance.

According to Healey, this was requested to occur “as quickly as possible,” as there has been a “20 year delay.”

“Car crashes are the leading cause of death for young children and federal regulators should be doing everything they can to protect children from this risk,” AG Healey said. “We are calling on NHTSA to prioritize implementing these critical requirements, so that we can ensure our children are safe while on the road.”

The coalition specifically focused on encouraging parents to delay the transition to the next seat for as long as possible. This applies to fitting children to the three categories of car seats; rear-facing with a five-point harness, forward-facing with a five-point harness, and booster seats; based on their height and weight.

According to Coalition, experts agree that children should delay transition to the next seat in the progression for as long as possible, until they exceed their current seat’s height or weight limits.

Joining Attorney General Healey are the attorneys general of the attorneys general of California, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wisconsin.