MA businesses that temporarily lost liquor licenses benefitted from COVID relief grants

BOSTON (WWLP) – Nearly two dozen businesses in the state that temporarily lost liquor licenses for violating state rules benefitted from relief grants.

According to the Boston Globe, those businesses broke rules meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Twenty-three of the 57 establishments that had their liquor licenses suspended received almost $1.4 million in grant money.

A spokesperson for the state agency that administers the grants defended the program but added that it does not condone violating coronavirus restrictions.