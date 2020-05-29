MA Chiefs of Police Association condemns actions of Minneapolis officers that killed George Floyd

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association on Friday, denounced the actions of four Minneapolis police officers that resulted in the death of a black man on May 25.

The Association, which represents police chiefs in all 351 cities, towns, and most college campuses across the state, criticized the “egregious actions” taken by the four officers of the Minneapolis Police Department, “whether by action or inaction,” that led to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd on Memorial Day.

Our Massachusetts Police Officers have thoroughly embraced the six pillars of the principles embodied in the final report of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, and remain committed to professional conduct, democratic policing and procedural justice for all people. Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody while being restrained by an officer who dug his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes. The incident was caught on camera as Floyd, who was handcuffed and lying on his stomach, begged the officer to stop.

The responding officers have been identified as Derek Chauvin, Tou Thoa, J.K. Kueng and Thomas Lane. The video shows Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s head and neck area, while the other officers held him down.

This all started after an employee at a grocery store called police to accuse Floyd of trying to pass a fake $20 bill.

The Minneapolis Police Department has since fired all four officers involved and the FBI is investigating. On Friday, Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third degree murder along with manslaughter.

Floyds death while in police custody has led many protests across the country, including Springfield, where demonstrators stood outside the city’s Police Department, to speak out against police brutality.