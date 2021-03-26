MA residents more confident about their financial status than national average

(WWLP) – People are feeling more confident about their financial situation as a growing number of people get vaccinated, but there is a notable discrepancy between men and women.

MassMutual analyzed consumer spending and saving habits over the winter.

They found that nearly 75 percent of people in the state are very or somewhat optimistic about their financial outlook. That’s about 5 percent higher than the national average.

But, the experts discovered that there’s a large gender disparity.

Women were less likely than men to be very optimistic about their financial outlook by about 10 percent.