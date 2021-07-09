MA to use $90M from Purdue Pharma lawsuit for drug prevention, treatment centers

FILE – In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn. In an agreement disclosed late Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., more than a dozen states have dropped their objections to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s reorganization plan, edging the company closer to resolving its bankruptcy case. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts will receive $90 million from the Sackler Family, the owners of Purdue Pharma, following a lawsuit by the State Attorney General’s Office.

This is funding that’s long overdue, according to many on Beacon Hill, and now that Massachusetts has its hands-on part of the settlement money, it will go towards drug prevention and treatment centers. On Thursday, Attorney General Maura Healey announced the resolution of a multi-year lawsuit against the manufacturers of the drug Oxycontin.

Healey said Purdue and the Sackler family lied about the drug’s addictive qualities, leading to hundreds of thousands of fatalities across the U.S.

“For more than 20 years, despite numerous state and federal investigations, the Sacklers kept the deception going, that is until our team exposed their misconduct,” AG Healey said.

Fifteen other states jumped onto the Lawsuit against Purdue and they will also receive part of the $4.3 billion settlement. The $90 million that Massachusetts will receive will go straight into the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Trust Fund.

“And this fund will be a tremendous asset to families and practitioners and people who are dealing with substance abuse disorder,” Gov. Baker added.

To help those struggling with addiction the state will provide more funding to outpatient treatment centers, local suboxone clinics and so much more. Overdose deaths here in the Commonwealth rose by 5 percent last year, the goal with this money is to prevent another person from losing their lives to addiction.