MA travelers urged to remain cautious during Columbus Day weekend

(WWLP) – As Columbus weekend begins, Massachusetts travelers are once again being advised to take extra precautions while holiday traveling during the pandemic.

“It’s really important that you come prepared with your personal protective equipment,” said Sandra Marsian of AAA Pioneer Valley. “Such as your masks and certainly be cognizant of washing your hands and using hand sanitizer.”

Massachusetts travelers can still go to six states without needing to quarantine. That includes popular fall tourist locations like Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

Due to Covid-19 concerns, MassDOT is cautioning travelers that there may be limited public utilities and services available. So be prepared with a plan when you travel. That includes making reservations for where you are staying and making sure to know the COVID-19 guidelines of the state you are traveling to.

22News spoke with Shivam Patel of New Jersey who was traveling across state lines to Vermont. He said he feels safe because he’s being cautious.

“If you have a car, you’re more responsible with it,” said Patel. “If you have a mask too, you should be fine, no matter where you are going. Socially distance and know who you are traveling with.”

You’re also being urged to take precautions when using high touch areas at rest stops. That includes at the gas pumps