Maine and New Hampshire travel restrictions go into effect Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New Massachusetts travel restrictions starting Saturday may affect your traveling plans for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Massachusetts is taking two more New England states off of its exempted traveling list. The state’s Department of Public Health said Maine and New Hampshire will be removed from the state’s COVID-19 lower risk travel order.

This means Massachusetts residents who travel to the two states will have to quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Also, anyone arriving from an international destination must fill out the Travel Form and must quarantine for 14 days or meet the 72-hour testing rule. A fine of $500 could result in failure to comply with the Massachusetts travel restrictions.

The state of Maine last week had restored its travel restrictions on travelers coming from Massachusetts. Currently, New Hampshire has no traveling restrictions on other states in New England.

Only Hawaii and Vermont remain as lower-risk states to travel to.

Related COVID-19 in Massachusetts Stories: