Maine keeping travel restrictions in place for Massachusetts residents

(WWLP) – If you have travel plans to go to Maine this Fourth of July weekend, you are still going to have to self-quarantine for 14 days or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. That is, at least, if you live in Massachusetts.

Maine Governor Janet Mills announced Wednesday that her state was lifting travel restrictions for residents from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; three states that experienced some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases during the early days of the pandemic. Since then, the number and rate of positive cases in those states have dropped dramatically.

COVID-19 cases have dropped greatly in Massachusetts as well from the state’s peak in April, however, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of Maine’s Centers for Disease Control, says that the positivity rate from COVID-19 testing in Massachusetts remains too high for them to allow unrestricted travel for Bay State residents right now.

Restrictions also remain in place for Rhode Island residents.

Prior to the changes announced on Wednesday, only residents of Vermont and New Hampshire could travel to Maine without restrictions.

Earlier this week, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced that travelers from the five other New England states, as well as New York and New Jersey, were no longer being urged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Massachusetts. That advisory remains in place, however, for those visiting from elsewhere in the country.