Maine lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions on Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Maine has removed its COVID-19 travel restrictions on Massachusetts, and just in time for fall tourism in the state.

Massachusetts travelers will no longer be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival in the state of Maine, or quarantine for two weeks. Rhode Island is still the only New England state not exempted by Maine because of its COVID 19 cases.

Sandra Marsian of AAA Pioneer Valley told 22News that Maine’s busiest season is usually the summer, but impacts of the pandemic may have the fall season busier than usual.

“There are a lot of people that have retain so much vacation time and they didn’t use it, didn’t really have plans, or just weren’t excited to go anywhere with all the restrictions associated with COVID,” said Marsian. “So we are seeing people make trip plans to Maine.

AAA Pioneer Valley recommends that travelers become familiar with the COVID-19 guidelines of the state that they are visiting.

AAA also says make sure you a prepared with masks, and hand sanitizer whenever you are traveling. And be mindful of high touch areas like gas pumps when you go to rest stops.