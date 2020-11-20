Travel order: Maine, New Hampshire removed from Massachusetts lower-risk list

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Friday added two neighboring states to the Massachusetts travel order, effective right after midnight Saturday.
The state Department of Public Health said effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Maine and New Hampshire will be removed from the state’s lower travel order.
This means Massachusetts residents who travel to the two states will have to quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test.
Also, anyone arriving from an international destination must fill out the Travel Form and must quarantine for 14 days or meet the 72-hour testing rule.
As of Friday, November 20, only Hawaii and Vermont remained on the state’s lower-risk states.
