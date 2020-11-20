Travel order: Maine, New Hampshire removed from Massachusetts lower-risk list

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Friday added two neighboring states to the Massachusetts travel order, effective right after midnight Saturday.

The state Department of Public Health said effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Maine and New Hampshire will be removed from the state’s lower travel order.

Effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday 11/21, Maine and New Hampshire have been removed from DPH’s lower risk state list for MA’s travel order. — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) November 20, 2020

This means Massachusetts residents who travel to the two states will have to quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

Also, anyone arriving from an international destination must fill out the Travel Form and must quarantine for 14 days or meet the 72-hour testing rule.

As of Friday, November 20, only Hawaii and Vermont remained on the state’s lower-risk states.

Here is more information on the Massachusetts COVID-19 Travel Order.