Maine’s latest travel restriction on Massachusetts visitors goes into effect Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you were planning on traveling to Maine for Thanksgiving, you may want to reconsider after the state has placed restrictions on Massachusetts travelers.

Starting Monday, Massachusetts travelers going to Maine will have to quarantine for two weeks.

To avoid quarantine, travelers must produce a recent negative COVID-19 test. These newer restrictions affect both Massachusetts travelers, and Maine residents traveling back from Massachusetts.

Maine health officials are urging travelers from Massachusetts to get tested and get results 72 hours before going to Maine.

The move was in response to the recent surge in positive cases in the latest public health data in Massachusetts. On Saturday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers, which reported 2,841 newly reported cases and 27 reported deaths from COVID-19.

Only Vermont and New Hampshire are now exempted from Maine’s travel restrictions.

However, according to the Massachusetts COVID-19 travel order, Maine is consider low risk to travel to. So, if you do travel to Maine, you do not need to quarantine once you return back in the commonwealth. New Hampshire, Vermont and Hawaii are also states considered low-risk. If you return to Massachusetts from any other state than those four, you’ll need to quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test.