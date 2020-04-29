Make-A-Wish: 3-year-old boy with brain tumor receives playset in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A three-year-old boy from Sturbridge got his wish for an outdoor playset from Make-A-Wish Saturday.

According to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island spokesperson Rich Greif, Conor Canavan of Sturbridge, who turned three years old last week, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

Canavan’s wish was to get a playset for his birthday and his wish was made possible by Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Creative Playthings, Swings N’ Things, and the Sturbridge Fire Department.

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

(Photo: Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island)

His wish is being recognized as part of Make-A-Wish’s World Wish day celebrations on Wednesday. The day celebrates the anniversary of the wish that inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish nationally back in 1980. According to Greif, the initial wish paved the way for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island to be founded in 1987. Since then, over 8,500 wishes have been granted.

“Thank you Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island for making our son’s wish for a playset come true. And thank you Creative Playthings, Swings N’ Things and the Sturbridge Fire Department for making it an awesome day,” Conor’s mother Michelle said.