CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A three-year-old boy from Charlton got his wish for a drum set from Make-A-Wish.

According to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island spokesperson Heather Davidson, Cameron Ross of Charlton has Burkitt lymphoma. Cameron’s wish was to have a drum set and perform for his family was made possible by Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island and Ernie Boch Jr.’s Music Drives Us Foundation.

A celebration at Cameron’s home was held last week with the drum set, along with decorations and refreshments for Cameron and his family, Alex Boch, of Music Drives Us, along with employees and volunteers from Make-A-Wish.

Cameron will also receive drum lessons as part of his wish. His favorite song is “Take It Easy” by The Eagles and his favorite singer is Zack Bryan.

(Photo Courtesy: Make-A-Wish)

(Photo Courtesy: Make-A-Wish)

(Photo Courtesy: Make-A-Wish)

Cameron Ross (Photo Courtesy: Make-A-Wish)

“It was an honor being able to help grant Cameron’s wish for a drum set,” said Alex Boch. “Ever since I was a kid, music and drumming have held a special place in my heart. Cameron’s story and his love of music inspired all of us at Music Drives Us to step in and help make his wish come true.”

“Seeing how excited Cameron was for his drum set was so sweet. He just kept saying how much he loves it. His parents told us how much it means to their family to have Cameron’s wish granted, and there’s nothing that we love to hear more,” said Taylor Russell, Wish Program Manager at Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island organization was founded in 1987 creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.