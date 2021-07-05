Malden woman attacked by rabid raccoon

MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Another reminder of the dangers some wildlife can pose after a woman in Malden was attacked by a rabid raccoon.

The woman wasn’t seriously injured but will need to go through a series of rabies vaccines. Rabies is a fatal, but preventable viral disease that can spread to people and their pets if they’re bitten or scratched. It’s found mostly in wild animals including bats, foxes, and raccoons.

Herb Hulbert of Granby told 22News, “We have dogs and the dogs will be chasing whatever they are chasing, if they get bitten by a rabid ‘something’ whether its a raccoon or not, we obviously got a problem now with the dog. So, I think everyone needs to be careful.”

You can prevent rabies by vaccinating pets, staying away from wildlife, and seeking medical care immediately after exposure.