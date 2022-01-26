Mama bear illegally killed, two cubs found nearby

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts hunter is being charged with killing a bear illegally in 2021.

According to Massachusetts Environmental Police, a hunter contacted them to self-report a bear that had been killed on the Monday after the closure of bear season in Ashburnham, indicating they did not realize the season had closed.

Bow season for bears ended on November 27

Environmental Police arrived at the hunter’s home and saw a yearling bear cub standing in a truck bed where the deceased bear was and also found another yearling cub located nearby.

On the same day, the hunter allegedly attempted to have the bear illegally processed in the State of New Hampshire. It was reported that the individual told the butcher that the bear had been killed on Saturday, the final day of bear season. However, the butcher determined the bear had been killed that day and not on the day the individual originally claimed. The butcher contacted New Hampshire Fish and Game after refusing to process the bear.

The Environmental Police say the suspect admitted to shooting the mother bear with a bow and arrow as it fed on birdseed in the backyard of the home.

The following criminal charges have been filed:

Illegal Taking of Black Bear (Ursus americanus)

Hunt, Closed Season

Illegal Hunting of Bear in a Baited Area

Discharge of Arrow w/in 150’ Roadway

Hunting w/in 500’ of Dwelling in Use (multiple counts)

Falsifying Harvest Report Data (claiming it was killed on the last Saturday in MassFishHunt prior to self-reporting violation and claiming it was killed on Monday)

Export out of State Illegally Taken Bear

The bow was seized and the bear was donated to a Rod and Gun Club.