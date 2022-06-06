FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Trooper helped protect a mother deer and fawn from entering the Massachusetts Turnpike Sunday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, while on patrol, Trooper Dabene saw a mother deer and her fawn walking up an access road that connects to the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham. Trooper Dabene was concerned they would try to cross the highway and risk being killed.

(Massachusetts State Police)

To prevent the deer from entering the Mass. Pike, Trooper Dabene blocked the end of the access road. The deer then turned around and headed toward a safe area.