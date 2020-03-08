Man accused of ordering dog to attack girlfriend

BOSTON (WMUR/CNN) – Sitting before a judge, Matthew Flewelling shook his head while prosecutors detailed a number of disturbing accusations against him.

Police say the 47-year-old Manchester man and his girlfriend got into a fight inside a downtown apartment Thursday night.

That ended with Flewelling ordering his 120 pound Rottweiler to attack her after the victim’s son tried to intervene.

“The defendant pushed him away and closed the door on his face and moments after he heard the defendant say ‘sick em dog, sick em’,” Prosecutor Mandi Werner said.

“The dog did obey the command and the woman ended up getting bitten twice,” said Heather Hamel of Manchester Police.

Prosecutors showed the judge what she said were photos of bite marks left on the woman’s arms and chest.

The victim, eventually escaping to another room, where she locked the door and called police.

But an attorney defending Flewelling argued the girlfriend charged at him with a knife.

“She came at him and the dog tried to defend him,” said public defender Kim Kossick.

The judge said she wants to have a hearing to review the evidence of what really happened.