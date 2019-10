New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches his team warm up before a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (CNN) — Someone tried to steal Tom Brady’s….jersey again.

A man was arrested Friday after being caught stealing the jersey from the New England Patriots’ Hall of Fame in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The 33-year-old was caught in the museum parking lot wearing the jersey underneath his jacket, along with other stolen memorabilia.

Police make interception on items stolen from Patriots Hall of Fame 🏈Earlier today, Officer Joseph Godino and Sgt…. Posted by Foxborough Police Department on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Police said the man was taken into custody and charged with larceny.

In 2017, a Tom Brady jersey was also stolen and later recovered in Mexico.