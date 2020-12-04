Man charged with production of child pornography after meeting teen on Instagram from Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Illinois man is behind bars Thursday after being charged with producing child pornography.

Domenique Dequon Hines, 23, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of production or attempted production of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, Hines and a 14-year-old Massachusetts victim met on Instagram. As Hines allegedly requested, the victim took photos of herself, and sent them to Hines.

Hines was previously convicted of a child pornography offense in Illinois.

Because of Hines’s prior conviction there is a minimum sentence of 25 to 50 years in prison and a minimum of five years and up to life of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Hines will make an appearance in court on Friday in Rockford, Illinois.