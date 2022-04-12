BOSTON (WWLP) – One of two men who received the State’s first commutations for murder in a quarter-century will be leaving prison.

The Parole Board voted unanimously to award parole to Thomas Koonce, with some conditions in place. This will allow him to return to the community after nearly three decades behind bars for the murder of Mark Santos. Koonce will be released with an approved family-sponsored or independent living home plan.

He must submit to electronic monitoring, and stay free from drugs and alcohol among other things.