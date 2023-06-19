LANCASTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle operator was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-190 in Lancaster early Monday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at around 1:38 a.m. Troopers were called to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle on the southbound side of I-190. A 25-year-old man from Princeton was killed in the crash.

The right travel lane was closed until approximately 06:20 a.m. The cause of the crash is being investigated by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County.