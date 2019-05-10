Man dies while in custody of Massachusetts police

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The death of a man while in police custody in Massachusetts is under investigation.

Worcester police said Thursday officers found the man suffering from a medical emergency in his holding cell just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers and paramedics performed first aid at the scene before the man was transported to the hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Male Suffering Medical Emergency in Cell Treated by WPD Officers, Pronounced Dead at Hospital On May 8, 2019 at…Posted by Worcester Police Department (Official) on Thursday, May 9, 2019

The state medical examiner is performing an autopsy, but police say the office has already said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

The man’s name was not released and police did not say why he had been detained.

