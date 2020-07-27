Man drowns off beach on the river; foul play not suspected

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has drowned at a beach on the Merrimack River in Massachusetts.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said the Weymouth resident drowned Saturday afternoon while swimming off Rynne Beach in Lowell. Emergency officials responded to a report of a male swimmer that had gone missing and found the victim at about 4:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t released his name. Ryan’s office said foul play is not suspected but the incident is still being investigated. The area is a popular swimming spot, but warning signs note there are no lifeguards on duty.