Man found dead in Quaboag River in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a 54-year-old man was found in the Quaboag River in West Brookfield Saturday, hours after he left his nearby home to go fishing.

According to a statement from the office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, Jr., the body of Kevin Dion of Long Hill Road was discovered in the Quaboag River by several people passing by in a small boat.

Dion had packed a lunch and left home to go fishing Saturday morning. He often fished on the north bank of the river, near the bridge that carries Long Hill Road over the river. Friends called police Saturday afternoon, after Dion failed to answer his cell phone.

His folding chair and other belongings were found on the riverbank.

The West Brookfield Police Department and state police detectives assigned to Early’s office are investigating what led up to Dion’s death, which is not being considered suspicious.