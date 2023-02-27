AUBURN, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was found dead outside the Auburn High School Sunday morning.

Auburn firefighters were called to the school on Auburn Street around 6:35 a.m. Sunday following a report of an unresponsive man found on the driveway. Paramedics arrived and determined the man was dead.

The area of the school was closed to the public until 10:30 a.m. The death is being investigated by the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Auburn Police and Massachusetts State Police.

Auburn Police says there is no danger to the public.