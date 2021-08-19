Man found stabbed to death in storage unit

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — A man who had apparently been living in a storage unit was found dead from multiple stab wounds, Massachusetts officials said Thursday.

WBZ-TV reports the body of 54-year-old Paul Weaver was discovered in a storage facility in Milford on Tuesday.

The station says it’s unclear how long he had been living there and that the body was discovered by someone else with access to another unit in the building.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. has not said if authorities have identified a suspect, but the state medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

State Police were seen searching the area in and around the storage facility on Thursday.

Officials told WBZ-TV they’re also looking into whether other people were living at the storage facility as well.