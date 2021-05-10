Man killed by officers after ramming car into police station

LEICESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Leicester fatally shot a man on Sunday after he rammed an SUV into the town’s police station and then pointed a rifle at officers, authorities said.

According to an account from the Worcester county district attorney, the man crashed into the station’s front doors at about 6:15 a.m. and repeatedly rammed the entryway until the vehicle was almost entirely in the station lobby.

A dispatcher at a regional communications center in Worcester saw the scene unfolding on live surveillance video and notified Leicester police who were on duty elsewhere in the town. As officers arrived at the station, the man got out and aimed what appeared to be a rifle at them, Early said.

“After that action, the police officers then fired and shot the man,” Early said at a news conference. “The officers then rendered medical aid to the man until an ambulance arrived.”

The man was taken to a hospital in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities did not immediately release his name. Early said the suspect was in his 20s. He was known by local police and had a pending court date for a traffic violation, the district attorney said.

No other injuries were reported.

The confrontation was captured on video, but Early said footage will not immediately be released to the public.

“We’ve just got to slow down, let the experts take a look at that, and then everything will be thoroughly reviewed,” he said.

Photos from the scene show a battered SUV sitting on a ramp leading to the entrance to the station’s lobby. One of the double doors and a wooden beam from the doorway can be seen strewn across the entrance.

Early said several key questions are still being investigated, including whether the man fired at officers and how many people were in the station at the time. He said it’s too early to know a motive.

“We’re very fortunate that no one else was hurt,” Early said. He credited the dispatcher for acting fast to get officers to the scene.

Two police officers have been placed on leave while the case is being investigated, said Ken Antanavica, the Leicester police chief. He said it appears to have been an isolated incident with no continuing threat to the public.