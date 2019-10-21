Man sentenced for selling drugs at Massachusetts VA hospital

BOSTON (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine at a Massachusetts veterans’ hospital has avoided additional prison time.

Federal prosecutors say 59-year-old Michael Sexton was sentenced Friday to time already served — about two months— and two years of probation.

The Bedford man pleaded guilty last October to distributing crack cocaine. He then successfully participated in the federal RISE Program for drug offenders.

A witness reported to law enforcement in January 2017 that Sexton was selling crack cocaine to residents of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford. Investigators then made undercover purchases of drugs from Sexton on several occasions.