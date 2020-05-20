Man sentenced to over 4 years for role in drug ring

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who authorities say ran hundreds of grams of cocaine between Massachusetts and New Hampshire was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in federal prison.

Antoine Mack pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced Monday in a hearing conducted via teleconferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prosecutors say Mack worked as part of a drug ring. Mack’s lawyer says his client had a limited role in the drug ring and suffered from addictions to gambling and marijuana.