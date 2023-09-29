LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — An officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Lakeville is under investigation.

A Lakeville officer was monitoring traffic near the intersection of Pickens and Precinct streets around 3:45 a.m. when a man approached him carrying what appeared to be a handgun.

Police say the officer retreated behind his cruiser and drew his service weapon ordering the suspect to drop the weapon, but did not comply. During the confrontation, an off-duty Massachusetts State Trooper was driving by and stopped to help the Lakeville officer.

The officer and trooper repeatedly ordered the man to drop the weapon but wouldn’t listen. The suspect then took an “aggressive stance” and raised the weapon, causing both the officer and trooper to fire their guns, striking the man.

The man was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he is receiving emergency treatment. The officer and trooper were not injured.

Police say the suspect will face a number of charges including assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Lakeville officer was taken off duty and the service weapons of the officer and trooper have been taken as part of the investigation. It’s standard procedure in any police-involved shooting.

A weapon belonging to the suspect was recovered and police say there is no danger to the public.

The intersection of Pickens and Precinct streets will remain closed until further notice. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.