Man suffers burns after Fall River basement fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A family of five was forced from their home early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in their basement.

Fall River firefighters said the fire broke out in the basement of a home on Middle Street around 12:41 a.m.

Officials said the fire was contained to the basement, but the entire two-story house sustained heavy smoke damage.

Fire officials told Eyewitness News a man in his 40s who lives in the home discovered the fire.

He tried to move a box that was burning, and suffered first-degree burns to his arms.

Officials say the victim was taken to St. Anne’s Hospital and no one else was hurt.

Firefighters said the electric system in the basement sustained heavy fire damage, and repairs will need to be made before the residents can return home.

The Red Cross was contacted, but all five adults will be staying with relatives.

Firefighters told Eyewitness News there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.