Man with knife shot by police in Massachusetts dies

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A man shot by police in Massachusetts over the weekend after calling 911 to say he had a knife and was having mental health issues has died from his injuries, authorities said.

The man shot just after noon on Sunday in Burlington was identified by authorities on Monday as Paul Courtemanche, 42.

Courtemanche called to say he had a knife and was unsure how he would respond when officers arrived, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Burlington police Chief Thomas Browne.

Two officers went to an apartment complex in town and were instructed to wait outside until the arrival of additional personnel. While they were waiting, Courtemanche came out of the building holding a knife and moved toward the officers, according to the statement.

They told Courtemanche to put the knife down but he continued to advance. One officer used a less-than-lethal foam tipped round, but Courtemanche continued to advance, they said. The second officer fired his gun, striking Courtemanche, authorities said.

He remained on the phone with authorities the entire time.

One officer sustained minor injuries. Their names were not made public. The shooting remains under investigation.