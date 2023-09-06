FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A Mansfield woman has died after a two-car crash on I-495 in Foxborough on Tuesday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Troopers were sent to I-495 southbound at mile marker 33.8 in Foxborough. The crash involved a 2018 Ford Escape that was driven by a 24-year-old Mansfield woman, and a 2012 Hyundai Tucson that was driven by a 30-year-old North Easton man.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for their injuries, where the Mansfield woman died from her injuries.

After the crash, one of the vehicles caught fire and was put out by the Foxborough and Plainville Fire Departments. MassDOT conducted an inspection of an overpass for damage that might have been caused by the vehicle fire.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the State Police-Foxboro Barracks, Troop H Detective Unit, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the State Police Detective Unit for Norfolk County.

All lanes on I-495 southbound were closed due to the crash but they have since reopened.