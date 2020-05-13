Many restaurants have plans in place for reopening, awaiting state’s order

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is scheduled to start phase one of re-opening in less than a week. However, Governor Baker has yet to say which businesses will open their doors.

Many restaurants told 22News that they have a plan ready, they just need the okay from the state.

Restaurants across the state have been offering take out only options since March. 22News went to Memo’s Restaurant in West Springfield where the owner, Dominic Pompi, has already put social distancing in place by spreading out his barstools, tables and eliminating certain booths. He said with those methods in place, he should be able to safely and efficiently serve his customers when they’re allowed to dine in.

“We can seat a little more than most because of the space we have to work with. It won’t be a problem with us on the weekends, we may be a little backed up. But during the week we should be okay because we have a big enough restaurant to space them up,” said Pompi.

Memo’s has also been following local guidelines given out by the West Springfield Health Department.

Connecticut will be opening restaurants for outdoor dining only on May 20th.